               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Paris Mayor Hidalgo Becomes Laughingstock In France


1/2/2024 10:09:19 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Asim Aliyev Read more

The pro-Armenian Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, has become a target of laughter with her gaffes in footage posted by journalist Enzo Morel on the X page.

According to Azernews , with her ridiculous speech in the capital's City Council, she drew the attention of the French and the world communities. Emphasising the consistent mistakes in the speech of Hidalgo, the journalist noted in his post:

"Should we laugh or cry while watching Hidalgo's show at the Paris Council? So here are 2 minutes 16 seconds of her gaffes and antics for the year 2023," he wrote.

MENAFN02012024000195011045ID1107677139

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search