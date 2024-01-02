Paris Mayor Hidalgo Becomes Laughingstock In France

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Asim Aliyev Read more
The pro-Armenian Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, has become a
target of laughter with her gaffes in footage posted by journalist
Enzo Morel on the X page.
According to Azernews , with her ridiculous
speech in the capital's City Council, she drew the attention of the
French and the world communities. Emphasising the consistent
mistakes in the speech of Hidalgo, the journalist noted in his
post:
"Should we laugh or cry while watching Hidalgo's show at the
Paris Council? So here are 2 minutes 16 seconds of her gaffes and
antics for the year 2023," he wrote.
