Azerbaijani People's Artist To Present Fascinating Program In Moscow

On February 10, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, soloist of the Grand Theatre of Russia Elchin Azizov will present a fascinating program entitled "Opera without a butterfly" on the stage of Moscow's Helikon-Opera Music Theatre, Azernews reports.

At the evening Elchin Azizov will not only perform the most famous and vivid arias from his repertoire, but also talk frankly about his work on stage images, cooperation with famous directors and conductors. The artist's musical confession promises to be fascinating and very informative.

This unusual opera stand-up will be a real gift for all fans of the artist, as well as listeners interested in the behind-the-scenes life of the world's best opera houses.

The performance will be accompanied by the Russian State Kremlin Orchestra conducted by Konstantin Chudovsky.

Elchin Azizov is a baritone, winner of international competitions. He is the first Azerbaijani to become a soloist of the Grand Theater. He has performed with great success in many countries of the world. He has also acted in movies (Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey), is the director of several films and theatrical productions. In 1992-2001 he was a member of the legendary FRC (Fun and Resourceful Club) team "Boys from Baku" - champion of the FRC (Fun and Resourceful Club) Supreme League in 1992, winner of the FRC Summer Cup in 1995, the FRC Super Cup and the title of "Best Team of the XX century" (2000).