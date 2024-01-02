Azerbaijani People's Artist To Present Fascinating Program In Moscow

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On February 10, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, soloist of the
Grand Theatre of Russia Elchin Azizov will present a fascinating
program entitled "Opera without a butterfly" on the stage of
Moscow's Helikon-Opera Music Theatre, Azernews reports.
At the evening Elchin Azizov will not only perform the most
famous and vivid arias from his repertoire, but also talk frankly
about his work on stage images, cooperation with famous directors
and conductors. The artist's musical confession promises to be
fascinating and very informative.
This unusual opera stand-up will be a real gift for all fans of
the artist, as well as listeners interested in the
behind-the-scenes life of the world's best opera houses.
The performance will be accompanied by the Russian State Kremlin
Orchestra conducted by Konstantin Chudovsky.
Elchin Azizov is a baritone, winner of international
competitions. He is the first Azerbaijani to become a soloist of
the Grand Theater. He has performed with great success in many
countries of the world. He has also acted in movies (Azerbaijan,
Russia, Turkey), is the director of several films and theatrical
productions. In 1992-2001 he was a member of the legendary FRC (Fun
and Resourceful Club) team "Boys from Baku" - champion of the FRC
(Fun and Resourceful Club) Supreme League in 1992, winner of the
FRC Summer Cup in 1995, the FRC Super Cup and the title of "Best
Team of the XX century" (2000).
