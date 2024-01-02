Poland invites Russian diplomat over supposed missile violation

(MENAFN) Poland has taken a diplomatic stance by summoning Russian Charge d’Affaires Andrey Ordash, seeking clarification and an explanation for what it claims to be a violation of Polish airspace by a missile of Russian origin. The move comes as tensions rise in the region amid heightened military activities and ongoing conflict in neighboring Ukraine.



According to the Polish Foreign Ministry's statement on Friday evening, Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski presented Ordash with a note demanding an immediate explanation for the alleged airspace breach and called for an end to such activities.



The Polish military asserts that a Russian missile entered Polish airspace from the direction of Ukraine on Friday morning, veering back over Ukrainian territory. Despite the claim, no concrete evidence attributing the projectile to Russian origin has been provided. Russian Charge d’Affaires Andrey Ordash has dismissed the allegations as "unsubstantiated" and insisted that Poland must provide evidence before any explanations are provided.



Warsaw contends that the missile traveled approximately 40km into Polish airspace in the early hours of Friday, with General Wieslaw Kukula, the chief of staff of the Polish armed forces, stating that the missile spent nearly three minutes in Polish airspace before returning to Ukrainian territory. Kukula indicated that all signs point to a Russian missile entering Polish airspace and noted that fighter jets were scrambled in an attempt to intercept the projectile. However, they were unsuccessful in reaching it before it "left our airspace."



The alleged airspace violation occurred during a period of intensified Russian missile and drone strikes on various targets across Ukraine. Described by Russia's Defense Ministry as a "massive" barrage, the attacks targeted airfields, ammunition depots, barracks, and other military infrastructure sites. In response to the incident, Polish President Andrzej Duda convened an emergency meeting of the National Security Council to address the evolving situation.



The development underscores the delicate geopolitical landscape in Eastern Europe, with Poland seeking clarification on the alleged violation and demanding accountability from Russia. The international community closely monitors the situation, as any escalation could have far-reaching implications for regional stability and security. As tensions persist, there is a growing need for diplomatic efforts to defuse the situation and prevent further escalation in the region.





