Web Summit Qatar To Bring Investors, Experts And Entrepreneurs To Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Web Summit Qatar, one of the most anticipated events in 2024, is expected to bring the world's foremost entrepreneurs, investors, experts and tech enthusiasts and offer an unparalleled experience of collaboration.

Web Summit Qatar will bring the Middle Eastern, South Asian and African markets together in addition to the large number of startups and investors who repeatedly take part in the Web Summit, said Katherine Maher, CEO, Web Summit speaking at a recent event.

“I know sitting here in Doha as well the incredible opportunity to bring in people not just from the Arabic speaking world but also from South Asia, Africa. I'm just hugely excited about that,” she said.

Doha is preparing to host the world's biggest technology event for the first time in the MENA Region in February 2024 and expects to gather more than 7,500 attendees 300 startups and 400 investors.

“...A supportive community who come back to Web Summit over and over again from our startup community, investor community, the partners and you can really feel the enthusiasm and the value of being part of our event,” said Maher.

“Feedback that I get all the time is that people enjoy the web summit so much they believe they get the value out of it,” she said highlighting that speakers, startups and investors who take part in Web Summit have prioritized the event.

The Web Summit is the largest annual technology conference globally, bringing together tech-related entrepreneurs, investors, startups, and experts.

The Summit features the latest trends in technology and innovation while offering networking and collaboration opportunities among global attendees.

“I'm very excited for the Web Summit Qatar,” said Saif Qazi, Co-founder of Urban Point, while speaking at the 'Runway to Web Summit.'

Recalling his first participation at a Web Summit, Qazi said the experience was overwhelming and he decided to attend the Summit repeatedly along with his team.“The Web Summit is not just a conference it is like a melting pot of a year's innovation,” he added.

Qazi said that participants can benefit from a diversity of start-ups, main sessions, speaker sessions, and master classes – all of which will feature top leaders in the fields.

Web Summit Qatar will be held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) from February 26-29, 2024.