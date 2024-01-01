Minister Of Defense Becomes President Of Switzerland

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. Viola Amherd, the
first woman to serve as Swiss defense minister, became the
country's president for a year, Trend reports.
Unlike most countries, the President of Switzerland does not
have real powers.
Powers are exercised on behalf of the entire country by a
collective body, the Federal Council (analogous to the government).
Each of its seven members becomes president for a year on a
rotating basis.
