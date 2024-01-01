Minister Of Defense Becomes President Of Switzerland

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. Viola Amherd, the first woman to serve as Swiss defense minister, became the country's president for a year, Trend reports.

Unlike most countries, the President of Switzerland does not have real powers.

Powers are exercised on behalf of the entire country by a collective body, the Federal Council (analogous to the government). Each of its seven members becomes president for a year on a rotating basis.