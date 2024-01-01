Karnataka: Survey Completed For Hubballi-Sirsi-Talaguppa Railway Line

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The much-anticipated preliminary survey (PET) for the crucial Talaguppa-Sirsi-Hubballi new railway line, connecting highlands to North Karnataka, has been successfully concluded, marking a significant milestone in the pursuit of this longstanding aspiration.

The proposal for the Talaguppa-Sirsi-Hubballi railway line has been a demand persisting over several decades, met with prolonged struggles. Suresh Angadi, the former Minister of State for Railways, played a pivotal role in pushing for the green signal for the Preliminary Engineering and Traffic (PET) survey in 2019, setting the wheels in motion for this vital initiative. Subsequently, the survey was completed in April 2023 and promptly submitted to the central government, currently under review by the Railway Development Board.

The survey delineates a proposed distance of 170.92 km for the railway line, with segments spanning across Uttara Kannada district, covering Dharwad (111.60 km), Shimoga (40.42 km), and Haveri (4.50 km). The estimated cost is projected at ₹3115 crore, necessitating the acquisition of approximately 512 hectares of land. Additionally, the survey indicates the construction of a tunnel along a designated stretch.

The next pivotal step in the process involves the central government's assessment and subsequent approval for the Final Location Survey (FLS), which entails detailed site identification, precise cost estimation, traffic assessment, and addressing other critical aspects. Top sources suggest that upon FLS approval and subsequent clearance from the Finance Department, tenders will be released, paving the way for the commencement of construction.

The proposed route will traverse through Talaguppa-Siddapur-Sirsi, Mundagod, and Tadas, ultimately reaching Hubballi. En route, approximately 16 stations are anticipated to be established, promising to connect Uttara Kannada and North Karnataka while creating a link between Highlands and lowlands. This connectivity is poised to bolster tourism in Uttara Kannada and Shimoga districts.

The completion of the PET survey has generated optimism and enthusiasm among the populace, advocating for swift approval of the FLS survey to expedite the project's progress. Dr Manjunath Kanamadi, Chief Public Relations Officer of the South Western Railway Zone, highlighted the successful completion of the PET survey, signalling the imminent need for the FLS approval to propel the commencement of this long-awaited railway line project.