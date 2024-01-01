Indonesia Starts Offering Five-Year Multiple Entry Visas

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Jakarta : Indonesia recently announced a significant change in its visa policy, which aims to provide a boost to its tourism sector. This strategic move involves the introduction of a five-year visa policy, which allows visitors to stay there up to a maximum of 60 days.

Effective from December 20, this visa policy signifies a departure from the traditional 30-day single-entry tourist visa. The extended duration and multiple entries are integral parts of the government's comprehensive efforts to stimulate economic growth, as per Immigration Chief Silmy Karim.

An innovative aspect of the new policy is the facilitation of online applications, with the added convenience of payment through credit cards, streamlining the entry process for foreigners.

Indonesia's decision to extend the visa duration aligns with its ambition to compete more effectively with neighbouring tourist destinations.