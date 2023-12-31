               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Welcomes First Child Of 2024 (PHOTO)


12/31/2023 7:16:36 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. The Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) has announced the birth of the first baby in Azerbaijan for the new year, Trend reports.

Details reveal that the baby girl, born at exactly 00:01, weighs 2.58 kg.

Reports mention that the mother underwent an emergency cesarean section. As of now, both the mother and the baby are in stable condition.





