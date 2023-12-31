Azerbaijan Welcomes First Child Of 2024 (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. The Association
for the Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) has
announced the birth of the first baby in Azerbaijan for the new
year, Trend reports.
Details reveal that the baby girl, born at exactly 00:01, weighs
2.58 kg.
Reports mention that the mother underwent an emergency cesarean
section. As of now, both the mother and the baby are in stable
condition.
