Finland's Prime Minister Mentions Russian War In Ukraine In His New Year's Address

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Prime Minister of Finland, Petteri Orpo, in his New Year's address to the nation, mentioned the support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

As reported by Ukrinform, this is stated in the press release of the Finnish government.

"Russia's brutal war of aggression has been going on for almost two years now. The war finally changed the security situation in Europe. Ukrainians fight courageously for their country, for Europe as a whole, and for Western values. The Finnish people and government continue to firmly support Ukraine. Our decisions at the national level, such as increasing heavy ammunition production capacity, allow us to support Ukraine in the long term. At the same time, we are also strengthening our own defense capabilities," Orpo said.

He added that Finland, within the framework of the European Union, is actively working to ensure that Europe stands united with Ukraine.

"The start of accession negotiations with Ukraine sends a message of hope to the Ukrainian people: Ukraine's place is in the EU. Welcoming Ukraine to the bloc, European countries also undertake to support Ukraine in the long term," added the head of the Finnish government.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the survey conducted by the Toivo analytical center in Finland shows the Finns continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

Photo: LEHTIKUVA