Russians Trying To Use Relatives Of Pows Against Ukraine - Lubinets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia is trying to use the relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war against Ukraine.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, stated this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

He said that Ukraine was doing everything possible to return Ukrainian prisoners of war, civilian hostages and children. Lubinets said that today he had discussed with representatives of a mediating country the need to unblock the process of returning prisoners of war. The ombudsman said that the exchange process had been blocked solely due to Russia's reluctance.

"The Russians want to use the relatives of prisoners of war against Ukraine, against the Ukrainian authorities. We have systematic facts that the Russians call the relatives and say: 'We are ready to return them, but Ukraine does not want to take them.' This is not true. They propose that the relatives hold rallies, block roads, administrative buildings. Or, for example, we have facts when the relatives are forced to take photos of the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, critical infrastructure and pass them [to the Russians]," Lubinets said.

He noted that this was part of Russia's hybrid war against Ukraine. He also thanked all relatives of prisoners of war who provided Ukraine with information about similar facts.

At the same time, Ukrainian paramedic and volunteer Yuliia Paievska (call sign "Taira"), who was freed from Russian captivity last year, added that the Russians also resort to manipulations, claiming that Ukraine allegedly does not want to exchange soldiers - only officers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier that the prisoner exchange process with Russia was complicated, but work was ongoing to return all Ukrainian prisoners of war.