Pakistan Security Forces Gun Down Three Terrorists Attempting To Sneak In From Afghanistan

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Dec 31 (IANS) Three terrorists trying to infiltrate into Pakistan were gunned down in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur district after a gunfight on Sunday, while one soldier was killed in a separate incident in North Waziristan on Saturday, the Pakistan Army said.

Security forces picked up the movement of the three terrorists who were trying to infiltrate n Bajaur's Batwar area, as per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), reported Geo News.

After an exchange of fire, all three terrorists were killed by the security forces. "Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists," the ISPR added.

In another incident late Saturday night, terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire on a Pakistani border post in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan district, and its personnel responded in a befitting manner causing considerable losses to the terrorists, the ISPR said.

however, during the exchange of fire, Naik Abdul Rauf, 31, from Rahim Yar Khan district was killed, it said.

