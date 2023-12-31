Nine Russian Warships On Combat Duty In Black Sea, No Missile Carriers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's naval group in the Black Sea has increased to nine warships. No missile carriers were spotted among them.

The relevant statement was made by Ukraine's South Operational Command on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the South Operational Command, nine Russian warships are now combat ready in the Black Sea and one in the Sea of Azov. All enemy missile carriers are staying within home stations.

A reminder that, as of 07:00 a.m., December 31, 2023, five Russian warships were spotted in the Black Sea.