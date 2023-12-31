Money Heist Spin-Off 'Berlin': Find Out Timeline Of The Sequel

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The highly anticipated Money Heist spin-off, "Berlin," has made its debut on Netflix, offering fans a deep dive into the intriguing character of Andrés de Fonollosa, also known as Berlin. Released on December 29th, the series serves as a prequel to the original Spanish show, exploring Berlin's life before the events of Money Heist and shedding light on his complex relationship with The Professor.

The narrative of the spin-off unfolds in the prime of Berlin's career as a ruthless, ambitious, and misogynistic robber. Positioned as the central character, Berlin, alongside his gang, is in the midst of planning a grand heist in Paris. The primary objective is to steal a staggering 44 million euros worth of jewels from Paris's largest auction house.

Set against the backdrop of this intricate heist plan, the series introduces viewers to Damian, portrayed by Tristān Ulloa, a mastermind genius collaborating with Berlin. The main ensemble also includes Cameron, Bruce, and an introverted hacker named Keila, all integral members of Berlin's gang. Alongside the high-stakes heist, a subplot explores Berlin's romantic entanglements, adding a layer of complexity to the character.

While the specific timeframe of the series remains unspecified, the narrative showcases Berlin at the pinnacle of his criminal career, preparing for what is poised to be one of the greatest heists. Notably, the show features a cameo appearance by Raquel Murillo, the detective from the original Money Heist, providing a connection to the parent series.

The cast of "Berlin" introduces fresh faces alongside Pedro Alonso, who reprises his role as Berlin. Tristān Ulloa takes on the character of Damian, while Samantha Siqueiros, Joel Sanchez, and Julio Pena portray Camille, Bruce, and Roi, respectively. Michelle Jenner assumes the role of the hacker Keila. Itziar Ituno returns as Raquel Murillo, and Najwa Nimri plays Alicia Sierra Montes.

Despite a promising premise, some viewers have noted shortcomings in the characterization of the spin-off. While Pedro Alonso delivers a compelling performance as the exuberant Berlin, the character lacks the unnerving charm that made the original anti-hero so captivating. Additionally, other characters in the series seem to be pale imitations of beloved figures from the original Money Heist.