'Kalki AD 2898': Director Nag Ashwin Praises Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kaman Haasan's Humility

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Director Nag Ashwin has recently shared his admiration for working with a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani on the highly anticipated film, Kalki AD 2898. In a panel discussion at a festival in Bombay, Ashwin lauded the humility of the actors, emphasizing how their down-to-earth nature has made his directorial job exceptionally smooth.

The film, slated for a 2024 pan-India release, promises to be a visual spectacle with its impressive ensemble cast. Ashwin expressed confidence in overcoming the challenges of creating a VFX-heavy film in India, noting the evolving capabilities in the industry. "Crafting a VFX-intensive film in India is undoubtedly challenging. However, we are witnessing improvements, and we are very close to achieving our vision," he remarked.

Earlier this year, Kalki AD 2898 created a buzz at Comic Con USA with the entire star cast present alongside Ashwin and producers Ashwini Dutt, Swapna Dutt, and Priyanka Dutt.

Prabhas, a pivotal part of the film, is gearing up for his next project with Maruthi, known for his comedic flair. The project, shrouded in secrecy with the cast and crew details under wraps, is eagerly anticipated by fans, who can expect the first glimpse and official title reveal on Pongal Day in 2024.

Kamal Haasan, not just confined to Kalki AD 2898, has a busy schedule ahead. Apart from reprising his iconic role in the sequel Indian 2, he is preparing for KH233, a military action film directed by H Vinoth. Adding to the excitement, Haasan is collaborating with legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam for "Thug Life," a project produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies.

Amitabh Bachchan, fresh from his dystopian action film Ganapath, is set to share the screen with Prabhas in Kalki AD 2898. The legendary actor is also reuniting with Rajinikanth for the Tamil film Vettaiyan, marking their first collaboration since the 1990s film Hum. Beyond the silver screen, Bachchan continues to captivate audiences as the charismatic host of the popular television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.