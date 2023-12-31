Balidan Stambh At Lal Chowk To Be Completed By April-2024: CEO SSCL

The Martyr's Memorial at historic Pratap Park, according to Khan, who also holds the position of commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), would pay tribute to the brave soldiers who lost their lives while performing duty.

Martyrs Memorial's column construction, he said, stands completed, while work on the main structure has begun and is anticipated to be finished in March or April, depending on the weather.

“The Balidan Stambh (Martyrs Memorial) at Pratap Park is being constructed to honor those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. This project was undertaken as part of Srinagar Smart City Project and is expected to be completed till March-April next year,” CEO, SSCL told Media after reviewing the progress of construction work on Balidhan Stambh.



Pertinent to mention here that Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha had on June 24 this year laid the foundation stone of 'Balidaan Stambh' (martyr's memorial) at Pratap Park in the heart of the city.

The memorial, a project under the Srinagar Smart City, is a tribute to the martyrs' who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

“We are hoping to finish the Balidhan Stmabh within the next few months as we are working hard to finish the prestigious project as soon as possible. There will also be engravings of the names of our fallen warriors, with a designated spot for them well within the building,” Athar Amir Khan added.

