Search Mission Finds No Russian Missile Debris In Poland

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Polish territorial defense units have completed the search for elements of a Russian missile that recently violated Polish airspace in the area of the Lublin Voivodeship.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported this on X , noting that nothing was found as a result of the search, Ukrinform saw.

As reported by the command, about 500 soldiers from the Territorial Defense Forces were involved in the search across the designated territory, which completed at 16:00 (Kyiv time - ed.).

"The search result was negative. Nothing was found that could threaten the safety of residents in the Lublin Voivodeship. Our military have completed their work, and we do not plan further searches," the statement reads.

Polish ex-commander believes West should send more IRIS-T, SAMP/T systems to Ukraine

The head of the office of Poland's Prime Minister told TVN24 everything indicates that the missile left the territory of Poland a few minutes after penetrating its airspace.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Operational Command of Poland's Armed Forces said on Friday that an unidentified aerial object entered Polish airspace from Ukraine in the morning of Friday. It was monitored by air defense forces until the signal was lost east of the city of Zamosc. It was later established that it was a Russian missile that remained in Poland's airspace for three minutes, having flown 40km into the country's territory.

During Russia's massive missile attack on Ukraine on December 29, missiles and drones attacked Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Konotop, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and other cities.

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi said Ukraine downed 27 Shahed-136/131 one-way attack UAVs and 88 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles.

Photo: Dowództwo Operacyjne, X