Ukraine's Path Towards EU Membership Not To Be Fast, But It Won't Last For Decades EC Vice President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) With the start of accession talks with the EU, Ukraine will have a lot of work to do, and it is likely to last several years, as the country will be gradually approaching the EU membership.

The relevant statement was made by Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency Věra Jourová in an interview with Novinky , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

When asked whether accession talks should be open with a country that does not have a full control of its entire territory, Jourová said:“From a moral point of view, it would be very problematic if we said to Ukraine: first settle the territory, and then we will start talking about accession.”

In her opinion, it is the right thing that Ukrainians are focusing efforts in two lines: winning the war on the front, although Russia's resources are far greater, especially human resources, while also implementing reforms, which are needed and wanted by the country even amid the war. In this regard, Jourová mentioned that, with the start of accession talks, all Ukrainian laws will have to be adapted to European legislation.

“It is the beginning of a really difficult process, and Ukrainians are reporting that they are ready for it,” Jourová noted.

In her words, it is likely to take Ukraine not decades but years to join the EU. However, negotiations are not expected to go quickly.

She emphasized that the idea of ​​'full membership or no membership' no longer applies. There are several areas where candidate states can get closer to the EU without membership, such as digitalization, energy, transport infrastructure, recognition of educational qualifications, access to the European market, albeit with restrictions.

“Ukraine can get all this before it becomes a member state,” Jourová stressed.

She also commented on support for Ukraine within the EU. The attitude towards Ukraine showed that the EU can be united, and its position can be so strong and unified that one package of sanctions against Russia would be followed by another, and Member States would be willing to provide financing and weapons. All of this surprised not only experts but the Kremlin itself, Jourová said.

“Russia launched an information campaign and wanted to convince Europeans that Ukrainians do not deserve their state. That didn't work out at all,” Jourová explained.

She expressed confidence that only Ukrainians can decide, when and under what circumstances the war ends.

“It is not just a war of one state against another, it is also a battle between dictatorship and democracy. If Putin managed to win the war, it would be a signal to everyone in the world who has the appetite to seize foreign territory with impunity,” Jourová warned.

Speaking of Hungary's position regarding Ukraine's EU membership, Jourová denied that there had been any agreement with the Hungarian side, which would unblock money for Budapest in case of the approval of a financial aid package for Ukraine.