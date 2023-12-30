New Year 2024: Top 6 Ideas To Have Cozy Yet Memorable And Entertaining Celebrations At Home With Family And Friends

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Year 2024: New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate the end of the year and one can make it even more special by following these ideas for a perfect memorable cozy and homely New Year. It's the best time of the year to cherish and strengthen bonds with loved ones read: Happy New Year 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes for your family and friendsHere are some suggestions to celebrate the 2024 New Year with loved ones including friends and family at home a host
Invite friends and family to join us for a lively New Year's Eve party. Decorate the house with streamers and balloons, and create a snack and drink station along with a cozy corner for a game of cards or Pictionary. Consider making it a potluck-style gathering where everyone contributes a dish read: New Year 2024: Check the traffic advisory in your city; Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi and moreInvite friends and family for dinnerTreat your loved ones to an upscale homemade dinner order food from a restaurant for an elegant dinner party at home. Following dinner, your loved ones can gather up to watch a movie together to make the night even more memorable read: New Year's Eve: Welcome 2024 with parties, staycation options in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and THESE citiesWatch fireworks liveFor those who enjoy the comfort of their homes and do not want to venture out late on a cold winter night, one can livestream fireworks that take place all across different cities of the country.
Also read: Happy New Year 2024: Section 144, other restrictions imposed in THESE cities. Check list hereHave a movie marathonSnuggle up with loved ones with some movie snacks such as popcorn, burgers, and pizzas for a movie or TV show marathon. Choose a theme, such as romantic comedies or classic films and make it a cozy but memorable night read: New Year 2024: Top 7 precautions to take while partying amid rising Covid sub-variant JN.1 casesGame nightSpend the evening engaged in board games, card games, Pictionary, or video games with friends and family. Encourage everyone to bring their favourite games for a variety of entertainment through the nightWelcome the new year on the dance floor by having a dance party at home that awards the best and worst dancers of the night. Prepare with a curated playlist, party atmosphere, and some lively party lights.
