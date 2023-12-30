Punjab CM Announces Major Developmental Push To Industrial City Ludhiana

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chief Minister's Office, Punjab

Ludhiana, December 29-

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday announced to give a complete facelift to Ludhiana by completing/starting new projects worth crores of rupees.

The Chief Minister, who reviewed the ongoing development projects in the city during a high level meeting here today, said that the state government is committed for giving fillip to the overall development of this industrial city. He said that 46 projects of plantation to provide green lungs to city have been conceived at a cost of Rs 28.91 crore out of which 19 works worth Rs 14.18 crore have already been completed and rest will be accomplished in coming days. Likewise, Bhagwant Singh Mann said that under Smart city scheme 72 projects worth Rs. 930 crore were started out of which projects worth Rs. 219 crore have been already completed and the work on projects worth Rs. 549.10 crore is going on and tenders for projects worth Rs 161.90 crore have been allotted.







The Chief Minister said that major projects like Integrated Command and Control Centre, All weather indoor swimming pool, LED street lights, surface water supply for Ludhiana, rejuvenation of Buddha Dariya, solid waste management and others will give major facelift to city. Likewise, he said that work on Construction of Community Club, Senior Citizen Club and Sewing Centre, Sector 32, Ludhiana, Construction of Health Centre (Sports Centre), Sector 32-A, Ludhiana, Construction of Swimming Pool & Pump Chamber in Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 32, Ludhiana and Construction of 200'-00” wide road from phase-3 urban estate to Jain Mandir Dugri, Ludhiana are also going on in full swing. Bhagwant Singh Mann further said that the work for construction of ROB and approaches on Ludhiana- Dhuri Railway Line at a cost Rs. 25.69 crores has also been allotted.

Providing major relief to residents of Ludhiana, Chief Minister announced that the re-carpeting of the 16km stretch of Rahon Road from Khawajke village to Mattewara, pending from past 15 years, will commence in coming days as the tenders have already been allotted. He said that the completion of this project, the long pending demand of Ludhiana residents will be fulfilled. Bhagwant Singh Mann asserted that he will personally monitor all the works so that the projects of the city will be completed in time bound manner.

The Chief Minister also announced to install 1500 Street Lights, CCTV Cameras in each and every Legislative Constituency of Ludhiana to instil sense of security among the people. He informed that the tenders have already been floated and the work will allotted soon. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the issue of Budha Nullah will also be resolved soon and construction work on the bridge on the Nullah to link the Jalandhar road will be started.

The Chief Minister said that NRIs Affairs Department will be strengthened further and the work related to bring the dead bodies of Punjabis back from abroad and power to take action against Fraud Travel Agents to be extended to the department.

He informed that the Punjab Help Desk being started at IGI Airport Delhi to help the people in their journey. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that NRI meetings or milnis will be held from Feb 3 to resolve their pending issues.

The Chief Minister said that the flights from Halwara terminal will be started from February 15, which will further bolster the economical and industrial activities in the region. He said that no stone is being left unturned for ensuring comprehensive development of the state and prosperity of its people. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that due to strenuous efforts of the state government the day is not far when Punjab will emerge as front runner in every sphere.

After the meeting, the Chief Minister during interaction with media persons, dared BJP leader Sunil Jakhar to prove his allegations about Punjab Government's Tableau, in which he said that AAP Government was adamant to display photos of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Singh Mann on the tableau that's why the concerned committee rejected the same. Describing this as another lie by Jakhar, Bhagwant Singh Mann said that if these allegations substantiated then he will quit the politics. He said that Jakhar has recently joined BJP so he is yet to master the art of speaking lie flawlessly as other seasoned BJP leaders.

The Chief Minister said that BJP leaders always get ready made scripts from their high command to hide the real facts. He said that the state government will include these tableaus in all the functions to be held across Punjab on January 26 and perpetuate the rich legacy of the state amongst the masses. Bhagwant Singh Mann also informed to showcase these tableaus in Punjab Bhawan at National Capital from January 20 to display the rich cultural legacy of the state as well as the contribution of our Martyrs to attain the independence.



