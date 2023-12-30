Turkey Arrests 32 Suspected ISIS Operatives, Thwarts Church And Synagogue Bombing Plot

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Turkish Interior Ministry announced the arrest of 32 individuals suspected of affiliations with ISIS, intending to attack churches, synagogues, Jewish temples, and the Iraqi embassy by the country's security forces.

On Friday, the state-run Anadolu Agency of Turkey reported that these individuals were arrested in 9 cities nationwide, including Ankara and Istanbul.

Reports indicate that among the arrested are three senior members of ISIS, who were actively planning an attack on the Iraqi embassy in Ankara.

Additionally, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya noted that last week, 304 individuals were arrested on suspicion of ISIS membership, emphasizing the ongoing efforts of the country's security forces in combating ISIS.

The minister further stated that the efforts of the security forces to combat ISIS will continue unabated.

This comes at a time when Turkey's military operations against ISIS have intensified in recent months.

The arrests and increased military action reflect Turkey's commitment to countering ISIS and ensuring national security.

