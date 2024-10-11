Yermak Meets With Italy's Minister Of Enterprises In Rome

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak met with of Enterprises and Production Adolfo of Italy Adolfo Urso in Rome.

Yermak wrote this on his Telegram account, Ukrinform reports.

“We discussed topical issues of strengthening cooperation between Ukrainian and Italian businesses, particularly preparations for the Made in Italy meets Made in Ukraine forum. In addition, we discussed areas of cooperation within the framework of Italy's G7 presidency and preparations for Ukraine's Recovery to be held in Rome next summer,” Yermak posted.

Zelensky meets with Pope

As reported by Ukrinform, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto at a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov reaffirmed that European support for Ukraine is growing.