Yermak Meets With Italy's Minister Of Enterprises In Rome
Date
10/11/2024 10:08:40 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak met with Minister of Enterprises and Production Adolfo of Italy Adolfo Urso in Rome.
Yermak wrote this on his Telegram account, Ukrinform reports.
“We discussed topical issues of strengthening cooperation between Ukrainian and Italian businesses, particularly preparations for the Made in Italy meets Made in Ukraine forum. In addition, we discussed areas of cooperation within the framework of Italy's G7 presidency and preparations for Ukraine's Recovery conference to be held in Rome next summer,” Yermak posted.
Read also:
Zelensky meets with Pope
As reported by Ukrinform, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto at a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov reaffirmed that European support for Ukraine is growing.
MENAFN11102024000193011044ID1108771787
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.