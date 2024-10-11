Urs Of Sheikh-Ul-Aalam: J&K Waqf Board Requests Oct 30 Holiday

This comes after the originally scheduled holiday on September 30, 2024, was postponed by Order No. 1687-JK(GAD) on September 28, 2024.

In an official communication, the Waqf Board informed that the new date for the holiday was confirmed by the Executive Magistrate/Tehsildar of the J&K Waqf Board, Kashmir. The Chief Executive Officer, Zaheer Ahmad, emphasized the cultural and religious importance of the Urs and requested that the holiday be declared for Kashmir province only on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

The Urs of Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani (RA), one of the most significant spiritual observances in Kashmir, attracts devotees to mark the revered saint's legacy.

An official declaration from the GAD is awaited to formalize the holiday, ensuring participation across the province in this spiritual event.(KINS)

