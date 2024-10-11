Kangana Ranaut Pens Cryptic Post As Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra' Makes Modest Opening: 'When You Destroy Women-Centric Films...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) After Alia Bhatt's movie 'Jigra' did not make an extraordinary mark with its collections on its opening day on Friday, Kangana Ranaut, known for her outspoken and unfiltered comments, shared a cryptic note on her Instagram story. The actor-turned politician's focus was on the destruction of 'women-centric cinema' and why it does not work well at the box office.

“When you destroy women-centric films and make sure that they don't work, they don't work, even when you make them. Read that again. Thanks,” Kangana's story read.

Notably, Kangana did not take any names in her story, but speculations are that it might be directed towards Alia's action-thriller. According to Sacnilk, 'Jigra' earned approximately ₹4.25 crore (net) on its first day for all languages in India.

This will not be the first time Kangana commented on Alia's movie. At the time of Gangubai Kathiawadi's release, she had taken a“papa ki pari” jibe at Alia and had called her a“romcom bimbo”.

“This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office ... for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act... biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting...yeh nahi sudhrenge (these people won't change) no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films ... Bollywood is destined for doom jab tak movie mafia has power...” she had said.

Kangana Ranaut 's own movie, 'Emergency', has been under scanner, and has faced several delays now. Originally scheduled for release on September 6, the movie has faced delays due to ongoing issues with its certification.

Recently, the makers of the film, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Manikarnika Films Production House, agreed to the cuts suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

On the delays, Kangana had claimed that OTT platform doesn't let nationalist express their views, however, there is freedom for communists or leftists for anti-national expressions.

On X, Kangana wrote,“Law of the land is that one can show unimaginable amount of violence and nudity on OTT platforms without any consequence or censorship, one can even distort real life events to suit their politically motivated sinister motives, there is all the freedom for communists or leftists across the world for such anti national expressions but as a nationalist no OTT platform allows us to make films that revolves around the integrity and unity of Bharat, it seems censorship is only for some of us who don't want tukde of this nation and make films on historic facts. It's hugely demotivating and unjust.”



