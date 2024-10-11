Energy Ministry, Danish Delegation Discuss Investments To Restore Ukraine's Energy Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Energy Deputy Roman Andarak has held a meeting with the Danish delegation as part of the Ukraine-Denmark Energy Partnership, where the parties discussed cooperation in restoring the energy sector.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The parties discussed the current condition of Ukraine's energy system following Russian massive attacks, the needs of the energy sector, and the mechanisms for attracting investments to restore it,” the report states.

The Danish side briefed the leadership of the Ukrainian Energy Ministry on its intentions to continue support for Ukraine's recovery, which is envisaged in the new strategic programme for 2025-2028. In particular, the reconstruction and restoration of the energy sector are among the priorities of the above programme.

In addition, the parties considered the prospects of deepening cooperation in the renewable energy sector, namely wind energy generation, where Denmark had gained considerable experience.

A reminder that earlier Ukrainian Energy Deputy Minister Roman Andarak discussed the priorities of assistance to the Ukraine's energy sector with Armel Castets , Deputy Director for International Financing of Enterprises and Foreign Trade Support at the Directorate General of the Treasury of France.

