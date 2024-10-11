Dussehra 2024: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi To Join Festivities In Delhi's Ramlila Maidan Today
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Dussehra 2024: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Dussehra festivities today in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. The event is being organised by Shri Dharmik Leela Committee.
