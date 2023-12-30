Qatar Presents New Initiative To End Israel-Hamas Conflict

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Dec 30 (NNN-QNA) – Qatar has proposed a new deal to end Israel's offensive on the Gaza Strip, and formulated a Palestinian consensus government that did not directly involve Hamas, a Palestinian source said, yesterday.

The source said, on condition of anonymity, that, Doha has presented the proposal to Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Hamas, and influential Arab and international entities on the Palestinian issue.

In the proposal, Qatar suggests a permanent ceasefire to pave the way for an extensive prisoner exchange between Hamas and Israel, to resolve the issue of hostages held in Gaza, the source said.

The proposal seeks to provide guarantees against the recurrence of Oct 7, when Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on southern Israel, and aims at securing a sustainable ceasefire, it added.

So far, Israel has not made any official response to the proposal, said the source.

Meanwhile, Hamas leader, Mahmoud Mardawi, confirmed that the group is open to all initiatives and efforts, aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza.

He said that, any talk not based on a permanent ceasefire or a halt to displace Gaza residents is not suitable and cannot be discussed, and reiterated that, ending the aggression on Gaza and ensuring a complete ceasefire is the premise of negotiations regarding other issues, including a prisoner exchange plan.

So far, the basic Palestinian demands for a permanent ceasefire to resume negotiations have not been met, but communications are ongoing with all parties, especially with Egypt and Qatar, Mardawi said.– NNN-QNA