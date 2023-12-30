DJI Mavic Drones For Ukrainian Military: Swiss Volunteers Respond To Ukrinform's Fundraising Campaign

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The volunteers from Switzerland's Ukraine Hilfe, Torsten and Kseniia Priewe, have responded to Ukrinform's fundraising campaign and brought three DJI Mavic-3 quadcopter drones for the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians to Ukraine.

This is reported by Ukrinform.

In particular, the Swiss volunteers brought the DJI Mavic-3 quadcopter drones to Uzhhorod and sent them to the Ukrainian serviceman fighting in the eastern direction as part of the unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) company of the Black Zaporozhians.

“My husband and I founded the organization 'Ukraine Hilfe' in Zürich in February 2022, immediately as Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine started. Since then, we have been working, collecting and accumulating humanitarian aid, and transferring it to Ukraine. Today we have brought the Mavic drones to our guys, so that they help to defend Ukraine, our way of life, our language and our sovereignty at the front,” Kseniia Priewe told.

The DJI Mavic-3 quadcopter drones were purchased by a Swiss man, who made a Christmas donation and handed them over to Ukraine Hilfe's volunteers.

Along with the drones, the Swiss volunteers also brought children's clothes to Ukraine, which was given to children at Okhmatdyt National Specialized Children's Hospital.

Meanwhile, Ukrinform handed over the flag of the Black Zaporozhians to the Swiss volunteers, which was signed on the front by the Ukrainian military fighting as part of the UCAV company, and the famous postcard, 'Russian warship, iDi...!', signed by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

A reminder that, in December 2023, Ukrinform announced a charity lottery to purchase three DJI Mavic-3 quadcopter drones for the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians. Ukrinform is planning to launch a new fundraising campaign soon.

Photo: Tetiana Kohutych, Ukrinform