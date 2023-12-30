Russians Paint Decoy Aircraft At Primorsko-Akhtarsk Air Base

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders have painted silhouettes of fighter jets at the air base in Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

OSINT analyst Brady Africk announced this on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.

"Russia painted decoy aircraft at Primorsko-Akhtarsk air base, new satellite imagery shows. This base is one of several used by Russian aircraft operating over Ukraine," the analyst wrote.

According to him, this is not the first time Russia has painted these. Similar decoys appeared at the Yeysk air base over the summer.

On December 22, Ukrainian defenders shot down three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers on the southern axis.

On December 24, Ukrainian forces destroyed two more enemy fighter jets: a Su-34 in the Donetsk region and a Su-30SM over the Black Sea.