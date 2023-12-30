Water Tariffs To Go Up By 3% In January

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Dec 30 (AdaDerana) – Water tariffs will be increased by 3% from January 2024, the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.
The increased tariffs are slated to come into effect in line with the imposition of the revised Value Added Tax (VAT) on January 01.
The VAT (Amendment) Bill was passed in Parliament on 11 December, and the relevant tax was thereby approved to be increased by 3%, from 15% to 18%.
ADVERTISEMENT
For similar articles, join our Telegram channel for the latest updates. – click here
MENAFN30122023000191011043ID1107670010
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.