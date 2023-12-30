Water Tariffs To Go Up By 3% In January

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Dec 30 (AdaDerana) – Water tariffs will be increased by 3% from January 2024, the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.

The increased tariffs are slated to come into effect in line with the imposition of the revised Value Added Tax (VAT) on January 01.

The VAT (Amendment) Bill was passed in Parliament on 11 December, and the relevant tax was thereby approved to be increased by 3%, from 15% to 18%.

