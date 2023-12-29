North China's Cangzhou Huanghua Port Achieves High-Quality Development In 2023

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) CANGZHOU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2023 / Cangzhou, a city in north China's Hebei Province, has accelerated the transformation and upgrading of ports and resource integration, promoted the planning and construction of Huanghua Port with high quality, and made every effort to build a multi-functional, comprehensive and modernized port in 2023, according to sources with Cangzhou municipal government.

Huanghua port

From the Jan-Nov period in 2023, Huanghua Port completed the throughput of goods of 305 million tons, with a year-on-year growth of 6.15 percent.

In 2023, the container routes from Huanghua Port to Japan, Guangzhou, Quanzhou, and Xiamen opened successively. Many "firsts" have been completed in Huanghua Port in the past year: the launch of the first 10,000-ton liquid chemical berth and the first port railway central station was completed and put into use.

Cangzhou strives to promote infrastructure construction and enhance Huanghua Port's carrying and service capacity. With the rapid development and construction of Huanghua Port, a number of significant projects have been accelerated. Xinhai Chemical New Materials Complex Project with a total investment of 12.9 billion yuan (about 1.8 billion US dollars), Hebei Kemai New Materials with a total investment of 3.5 billion yuan (about 490 million US dollars), and a Jinchangxing Petroleum Products Co., Ltd. project with a total investment of 3 billion yuan (about 490 million US dollars) completed and put into use. These projects are influential supporters of Cangzhou's coastal economic growth.

Huanghua Port has become a major coastal port, and the coastal effect of Cangzhou provides a more robust fundamental capacity in the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and Xiong'an New Area.

In 2023, Cangzhou continued to promote transforming and upgrading traditional industries, especially the emerging strategic industries, which grew more assertive. Throughout the year, the city organized four on-site promotion meetings for key project construction, with 1,230 projects started and over 360 billion yuan (about 50.6 billion US dollars) invested.

The "friend circle" of Cangzhou's opening to the outside world grew more prominent. China -Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) (Cangzhou) Small and Medium-Sized (SME) Cooperation Forum, Bohai Rim (Cangzhou) -- The Gulf Cooperation Forum, the 19th Maritime Day of China, and many other international events were held in Cangzhou, which not only enhanced the visibility and reputation of the city, but also attracted investment.

Cangzhou will further its development to the sea and constantly inject energy and vitality to speed up the construction of a solid coastal economic city. Under the Belt and Road Initiative, this historical northern starting point of the Maritime Silk Road has gradually emerged into a leading economic city in North China.

