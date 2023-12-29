10 People From Crashed Plane Found & Rescued In Arctic

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The military managed to locate and rescue 10 people who were in
the crashed plane in the Canadian Arctic, Azernews reports, citing International Media Outlets.
The CTV channel, a small plane crashed on Wednesday evening
about 300 km northeast of the settlement of Yellowknife (Northwest
territories of Arctic Canada). Immediately after receiving the
signal for help, a search operation began, in which the Canadian
military was involved.
It is reported that eight people were injured, two of them
seriously injured. There were two crew members and eight passengers
on board the plane. The causes of the accident are being
investigated.
