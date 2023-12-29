               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

10 People From Crashed Plane Found & Rescued In Arctic


12/29/2023 3:12:00 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The military managed to locate and rescue 10 people who were in the crashed plane in the Canadian Arctic, Azernews reports, citing International Media Outlets.

The CTV channel, a small plane crashed on Wednesday evening about 300 km northeast of the settlement of Yellowknife (Northwest territories of Arctic Canada). Immediately after receiving the signal for help, a search operation began, in which the Canadian military was involved.

It is reported that eight people were injured, two of them seriously injured. There were two crew members and eight passengers on board the plane. The causes of the accident are being investigated.

MENAFN29122023000195011045ID1107669139

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search