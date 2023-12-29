War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel 29 Enemy Attacks In Five Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces on Friday repelled 29 attacks by the Russian army in the Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, and Zaporizhzhia sectors, as well as nine enemy assaults on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to the update, the Russian troops are not abandoning their intention to drive Ukrainian units out of the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Throughout the day, the invaders unsuccessfully tried to storm Ukrainian positions there nine times.

Ukrainian forces continued to hold their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River and inflict significant losses on the enemy.

In total, 31 combat clashes took place across the front on Friday. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

Throughout the day, Ukrainian aircraft struck ten areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as three Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukrainian rocket forces, for their part, struck two areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, three artillery pieces, five ammunition depots and two other important targets of the invaders.

In total, the Russians carried out 134 missile strikes, 60 air strikes and 36 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and settlements.

In the early morning hours of Friday, December 29, Russian troops launched a massive aerial attack on cities across Ukraine, using attack drones and various types of missiles.

Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 88 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 missiles and 27 Shahed 136/131 drones launched by the Russians.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine