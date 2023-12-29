Sri Lanka Witnesses Rise In Dengue Cases With Over 10,000 Reported In December

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is witnessing a surge in dengue cases with over 10,000 cases reported in December alone, the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) said in its latest update on Friday.

The NDCU said 10,590 cases were reported in December, an increase from 7,995 cases reported in November.

In October 4,010 cases were reported, and in September the figure was 2,605, according to the NDCU.

The total dengue cases stood at 87,078 so far this year with 55 fatalities having been reported, said the NDCU.

The highest number, accounting for 21.1 percent of the total cases, has been reported in the Colombo district.

The Sri Lankan health authorities have warned of the outbreak of the disease during the rainy season.