12 People Killed In Ukraine As Result Of Russian Air Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine, 12 people were killed in a massive enemy air attack.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko in Telegram .

According to him, Sviatoshynskyi, Podilskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Kyiv came under fire . Civilian infrastructure, cars, and warehouses were damaged. Two people were killed and 18 injured.

Russians launched rocket attacks on Lviv. An explosion damaged an apartment building and infrastructure. One person was killed and 9 injured.

In Dnipro, the enemy hit a shopping center. Five people were killed and 15 injured. A maternity hospital was also hit. The State Emergency Service units rescued four patients.

In Odesa region, a three-story building was hit, with people possibly trapped under the rubble.

At least two more buildings were damaged in Odesa. The State Emergency Service rescued 23 people from a 17-story residential building. In total, two people were killed and 15 injured.

According to Klymenko, the enemy started shelling Kharkiv region at dawn. One person was killed, nine were wounded, and medics are providing assistance on the spot.

The invaders launched rocket attacks on infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia. One person was killed and 10 were wounded.

Defense Forces destroy 27 Shaheddrones and 87 cruise missiles - Zaluzhnyi

According to the Minister of Internal Affairs, rescuers, police, and the National Guard are involved in the aftermath of the attacks across Ukraine, putting out fires, rescuing victims, and supporting them. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service and the police are working.

All data on the victims can change quickly, Klymenko added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, Colonel Yurii Ihnat, the Russians used drones and all types of missiles except Kalibr during the massive strike on Ukraine.