Azerbaijani Official To France's Le Monde: Paris Damages Baku's Confidence In EU

Elchin Amirbayov, representative of the President of Azerbaijan
for special assignments, said in an interview with the French Le
Monde newspaper, which devoted an article to the aggravation of
French-Azerbaijani relations, that France cannot digest the victory
of Azerbaijan in any way, Azernews reports.
The reason for the observed deterioration of bilateral
relations, he noted, is the unfair, biased pro-Armenian position
taken by France on the issue of the Armenian-Azerbaijani
confrontation.
Elchin Amirbayov added that for a long time, France, which has
been providing all kinds of diplomatic, economic, and recently
military support to Armenia, has been undermining the prospects of
peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia with its malicious
actions.
"Attempts to use various international platforms such as the UN
Security Council, the European Union, and its institutions to
promote blatantly anti-Azerbaijani initiatives have not only
permanently undermined France's already dubious reputation as a
possible mediator but have also seriously damaged Baku's confidence
in the European Union itself, where France is assigned one of the
leading roles," said Rep.
Amirbayov stressed that Paris' deliveries of lethal weapons to
Yerevan destabilise and undermine security in the South Caucasus
region, pushing it towards new military conflicts, a senseless arms
race, and artificially distancing the prospects for peace between
Armenia and Azerbaijan.
"France cannot digest the victory of Azerbaijan, which has
restored historical justice and put an end to thirty years of
illegal Armenian occupation of Garabagh and other regions of its
territory," Amirbayov concluded.
