Passionpreneur Publishing Announces The Global Release Of Life Changing Thoughts

Dec 28, 2023

Passionpreneur Publishing has announced the release of Life Changing Thoughts by Maryna Kovaltchuk via the publishing industry's largest global book distribution networks. The book is anticipated to have an inspiring and profound effect on its target audience.

In this must-read book, Maryna Kovaltchuk shares invaluable insights, tools and techniques to navigate the science-backed strategies that will help you thrive in every aspect of your life.

The book is now available to inspire readers across the globe through the IngramSpark distribution network and other affiliates which will cover print-on-demand across the UK, Europe, USA, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East. The e-book is available in 25+ online bookstores like Amazon, Kindle, Barnes & Nobles and Apple Books in the Middle East.

About The Author:

Founder and Life Coach for Eden Life Academy, Maryna made it her life purpose to help others embody their most confident selves. Through her studies in social work and psychology at the Hong Kong University, she found a new appreciation for the art of human connection and began looking back through her own life experiences to gain a new perspective.

It was important for her to understand what makes people happy, successful and creatively fulfilled. This insatiable quest on human potential prompted her to write her book Life Changing Thoughts.

About Passionpreneur Publishing:

An indie publisher, Passionpreneur Publishin successfully helps entrepreneurs and professional experts become International Authors in as little as 90 days.

Passionpreneur Publishing specialises in transformational books including business, self-help, personal growth and spiritual titles in order to help authors share their messages and gain credibility in their chosen fields.

Passionpreneur Publishing boasts an all-star board of advisors from across the globe covering a wide spectrum of expertise around the books, publishing and media industry to ensure the application of global best-practice in every service offered and providing a worldwide network of some of the world's top thought leaders.