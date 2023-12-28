Video: Mesmerising Footage Captures Skagit Valley Snow Geese Flying En Masse

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Skagit Valley in Washington State is popular for the impressive number of snow geese that migrate to this town during the winter months. The birds are so popular that eco-tours are organised to experience the unforgettable sights, sounds, and behaviours of thousands and thousands of snow geese devouring the field.

For some of us who cannot travel to the other end of the world, Kirkland-based wildlife/nature photographer Mukul Soman's camera does the trick. The photographer cum art director recorded the video of a massive flock taking flight together and captioned it as one of the most incredible things that he and other residents of the area gets to see every year.

He added that "I think this time, I managed to capture a video that somewhat does a decent job of conveying the feeling one gets when they fly over you!"

The video , which has garnered 977,595 likes on Instagram, has drawn comments varying from incredible, and beautiful, to spectacular. While one user playfully remarked that the camera was confused about where to focus, another marvelled at the synchronisation among the birds.

The user wrote, "Everyone takes their turn everyone knows their position and they stick to it. No hassles no bumping into each other. They understand the order and they understand how important that is. I love it."

The Nature Conservancy describes the experience of flocks taking off as something that never fails to amaze.

"Our snow geese spend their summers on Wrangel Island in Russia. From there they travel approximately 3,000 miles to the Stillaguamish and Skagit river deltas, where they begin to arrive in late September," it added.