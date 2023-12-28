Ukraine Downs Three Russian Recon Drones In Southern Operational Zone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air defense units of Air Force Command South shot down three Russian reconnaissance drones over Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.
That's according to the Command's press service , Ukrinform reports.
"On December 28, 2023, the air defense units of Air Command South destroyed three reconnaissance drones," the report says.
The Merlin-VR and Supercam drones were downed in Kherson region, and another Merlin-VR – in Mykolaiv region. Read also:
Zhytomyr hands over batch of drones
worth ₴1 million to military
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the enemy intensified aerial reconnaissance efforts in the southern operational zone, especially in Kherson region.
Meanwhile, in Cherkasy, another seven pickup trucks were handed over for the needs of the mobile air defense battalion.
MENAFN28122023000193011044ID1107666919
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.