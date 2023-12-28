Ukraine Downs Three Russian Recon Drones In Southern Operational Zone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air defense units of Air Force Command South shot down three Russian reconnaissance drones over Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

That's according to the Command's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"On December 28, 2023, the air defense units of Air Command South destroyed three reconnaissance drones," the report says.

The Merlin-VR and Supercam drones were downed in Kherson region, and another Merlin-VR – in Mykolaiv region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the enemy intensified aerial reconnaissance efforts in the southern operational zone, especially in Kherson region.

