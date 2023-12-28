Tesla's Gujarat Manufacturing Plant Negotiations Near Finalisation

(MENAFN- KNN India) Gandhinagar, Dec 28 (KNN)

Tesla is poised to commence operations in India with the establishment of its manufacturing plant in Gujarat scheduled for the forthcoming year.

As reported by media sources, negotiations for the establishment of the inaugural manufacturing facility of the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer in India are currently in their concluding phase and are anticipated to be finalised imminently.



The formal announcement pertaining to Tesla's manufacturing unit in the state is expected to be a highlight of the impending Vibrant Gujarat Summit, scheduled for January 2024, according to information presented by the Ahmedabad Mirror.

For a substantial period, Gujarat has held strategic significance in the business landscape, housing manufacturing units of renowned automakers like Maruti Suzuki.



As per Ahmedabad Mirror's report, potential locations for Tesla's manufacturing plant include Sanand, Becharaji, and Dholera.

As of now, neither the EV manufacturer nor the state government has made an official announcement on the matter.



During a Cabinet briefing on Thursday, Minister Rushikesh Patel drew parallels between Gujarat's awareness and alignment with Tesla's overarching goals.



He emphasised the active engagement of the government in discussions with the EV manufacturer to finalise the deal for establishing the manufacturing plant in Gujarat.

Media reports indicate that Gujarat has emerged as Tesla's preferred destination for setting up its manufacturing plant, not only due to the state government's favourable policies but also because of its proximity to ports facilitating efficient product exports.



The advantageous location, such as Sanand, offers a shorter distance to the Kandla-Mundra port in Gujarat, enabling Tesla to enhance its exports from India.

