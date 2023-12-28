Karnataka: UP-Based Bengaluru Trekker Found Dead At Savandurga Hills After 100-Hour Search Efforts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After a valiant 100-hour search operation involving drones and canines, Gagan, a resident of UP working in Bengaluru, was found dead at Savandurga Hills. Reported missing last Sunday during a trek with a friend, his body was discovered in a hillside ditch, concluding the extensive search effort conducted by forest guards and police personnel.

Search intensifies: UP-based Bengaluru trekker missing for 4 Days in Savandurga Hills

The young man's life came to an unfortunate end as he had reportedly fallen into a footpath ditch during the trek, resulting in his demise. The relentless search and rescue operation, although a valiant effort, concluded with the recovery of Gagan's body. The Magadi Police Station has filed a case in connection with this incident.