New Year 2024: 7 places to visit in Mongolia

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mongolia, a land of vast steppes and nomadic traditions, beckons with its raw beauty. Home to ancient cultures and breathtaking landscapes, from the frozen expanses of Khuvsgul Lake to the historic echoes of Karakorum. Venture into a winter wonderland where snowy deserts meet nomadic warmth, celebrating New Year amidst the rich tapestry of Mongolian heritage

The capital city comes alive during the New Year season with festive decorations, concerts, and events. Visit Sukhbaatar Square to join the countdown

Just a short drive from Ulaanbaatar, Terelj National Park offers a winter wonderland with snow-covered landscapes, frozen rivers, and unique rock formations

Head to the pristine Khuvsgul Lake in northern Mongolia, which freezes over in winter, creating a picturesque scene

Gobi Desert offers a stark and serene landscape during the winter months. Experience the contrast of snowy dunes against the vast desert backdrop

Visit the ancient capital of the Mongol Empire, Karakorum. Though it's historically significant, the winter season offers a different perspective with a quieter ambiance

The Orkhon Valley is rich in natural and cultural wonders. Enjoy the winter scenery, visit nomadic families, and experience the authentic Mongolian way of life

Located in the Arkhangai Province, Terkhiin Tsagaan Lake is surrounded by volcanic landscapes and is particularly scenic in winter