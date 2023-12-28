Bajaur's Silent Exodus: Youth Risk Lives For Elusive European Dream

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) 65-year-old taxi driver, Amir Tawas Khan, a resident of Ghani Adai village in Khar Tehsil of Tribal District Bajur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, somberly recounts the heartbreaking tale of his 19-year-old son, who embarked on an illegal journey to Europe and went missing in Libya. Tahirullah made the decision eight months ago, concealing his plans from his family as he engaged an agent to facilitate his passage to Italy through Libya, costing 1.4 million rupees.

Amir remained in contact with Tahirullah until he reached Tripoli, Libya; however, the communication was abruptly severed, and all attempts to restore it proved futile.

Amir expresses the profound sorrow engulfing Tahir's mother, who lives each day in anguish, akin to a living corpse. The entire household grapples with deep concern and agony, as the uncertainty surrounding Tahir persists, with no authentic information about his whereabouts.

The predicament extends beyond Tahir's case, as there is a lack of reliable information on the number of individuals from Bajaur held in Libyan government prisons or private facilities operated by various agents. An estimated 50 youths from Bajaur are believed to be imprisoned, with agents demanding money for their release.

Mohammad Younas, the son of Syed Badshah from Siddiqabad village in Khar Tehsil, is among those incarcerated in a private Libyan prison. Syed Badshah reveals that an agent is demanding a ransom of Rs 15 lakh, an exorbitant sum beyond his means. He has already borrowed Rs 13 lakh for his son's expenses. The family faces distress over Mohammad Yunus's safety, as they endure inadequate food and unmet needs in the prison. Syed Badshah urgently calls on the government and non-governmental organizations to take immediate steps for the release of all prisoners in Libyan facilities, including his son.

The question of why Tahir chose to venture to Europe brings forth Amir's response, revealing that Tahir's financial condition was not dire, having completed his education up to the 12th grade. However, the allure of improved financial prospects, driven by the experiences of others from Bajur who had journeyed to Europe, influenced Tahir's decision. Going to Europe has become a prevailing trend, a fashionable pursuit fueled by the desire to escape and seek a better life. Tahir succumbed to the persuasion of friends and agents who painted an optimistic picture of a brighter future in Europe, only to be misled as the stark reality proved otherwise.

40-year-old Farmanullah also attempted illegal travel to Europe twice, facing apprehension and subsequent deportation back to Pakistan. Sharing the challenges of his unlawful journey, Farman recounts engaging an agent for two lakh rupees to reach Turkey initially. The journey from Quetta to the Iranian border marked the commencement of hardships, navigating heavy security in the desert. Despite attempts to cross the border, they were repelled, only to be taken back the next day and successfully crossing during a storm, albeit under gunfire. Farmanullah reveals the subsequent arduous journey from Zahedan to Tehran, with twelve individuals crammed into a motorcar, making it difficult to breathe-an experience he couldn't refuse as refusal meant abandonment.

“On the arduous journey, meager sustenance is provided, barely enough to keep one alive. Water is a scarce commodity, available only to moisten the parched throat. Despite numerous hardships, we eventually reached the Turkish border, but crossing proved even more formidable. Restricted to nighttime travel, we navigated on foot through mountainous terrain, fraught with the risk of falling. Many companions stumbled, left unattended as we pressed forward. It resembled an apocalyptic scene, with everyone focused on self-preservation. Amidst this ordeal, we encountered human remains, perhaps of those who perished on this perilous path.”

Farmanullah recounts,“After two days of walking, we reached Van, where makeshift accommodations awaited us. The journey to Istanbul commenced, but unfortunately, I was apprehended by the Turkish police. Within a few days, I found myself deported back to Pakistan. Upon returning to the village, I contemplated another attempt after a few months due to the lack of employment in Bajur and unfavorable law and order conditions. However, the subsequent journey posed even greater challenges. Iran tightened border controls, and my companions, acknowledging the hardships, saluted my resilience in facing them again. This time, we were apprehended by the Iranian police and imprisoned, enduring severe conditions. Praying for a return to our country, after 25 days in an Iranian jail, we were repatriated to Pakistan. Having witnessed death twice, I appeal to the youth of Bajaur to opt for legal avenues, avoiding the perils of illegal migration to Europe.”

According to Greek authorities, the surge in illegal immigrants poses numerous challenges for the country. In a high-level meeting between Greek and Pakistani delegates last year on February 7, it was announced that five-year visas would be issued to Pakistanis to curb the influx of illegal migrants. The Greek delegation disclosed that there were over 60,000 registered and unregistered Pakistanis in the country, eagerly awaiting illegal passage to other European nations.

Engineer Rehan Zeb, Chairman of Youth of Bajaur and a social activist reveals that he receives distressing messages from individuals whose relatives are stranded in Iran, Turkey, or African countries, facing imprisonment, accidents, or even death. Access to these immigrants is limited, exacerbating the challenges they confront. Zeb and his team strive to alleviate the plight of these individuals, coordinating with the government and social organizations to repatriate accident victims or those in prisons back to their homes. Highlighting a recent success, Zeb mentions a young man treated in a Libyan hospital after an accident, who was brought home with government assistance.

Rehan Zeb decries the misguided trend among the local populace, believing that a better life awaits in Europe through illegal means. He asserts that this perception is entirely fallacious, emphasizing that progress is achievable through hard work in Pakistan. Acknowledging the dual role of agents and poverty in driving illegal migration, Zeb places equal responsibility on parents for jeopardizing their children's lives for the allure of monetary gains.

Illegal migration from Bajaur to Europe commenced in 2000, but after 2015, this trend experienced a surge. Despite lacking precise data on those undertaking this perilous journey, estimates suggest that approximately 1500 youth from Bajaur embark on an illegal journey to Europe each year. The number of individuals engaging in this illicit migration has reached thousands, with many facing deportation or tragically losing their lives. This alarming trend of illegal migration to Europe continues to escalate annually.

According to journalist Ehsanullah Khan, he feels compelled to feature a story on this issue every month due to persistent poverty and mental stress in Bajaur, pushing people towards this hazardous journey:“We consistently report these incidents on social media, newspapers, and TV. Although news channels cover these stories, regrettably, the number of young people resorting to illegal means to reach Europe has not diminished.”

Ehsan highlights that only a fraction of these individuals successfully reach Europe, and those who do encounter myriad challenges. Tragically, many parents, in their desperation, continue to send money to their children abroad, often resorting to borrowing money on interest, leading to daily conflicts when they struggle to repay.

Ehsan is actively working to raise awareness about the perils of illegal migration, employing various channels, including social media. However, he stresses that both the government and civil society must be mobilized to address this issue effectively.

Rehan shares that he previously worked on several proposals, including the“Kamyab Jawan” program, to create employment opportunities for the youth during the previous government. Unfortunately, these efforts were curtailed when the government collapsed. He emphasizes the ongoing need to draw the government's attention to this matter and calls for concrete steps to discourage illegal migration to Europe.

Amir, the father of a missing son, has persistently raised his voice through press conferences and various forums for his son's release, yet there has been no response. He implores all parents not to be indifferent to their children's activities and advocates for vigilance:“If we had closely monitored Tahir, the situation wouldn't have escalated to this point. I also appeal to the youth to safeguard their lives, refrain from endangering themselves, and contribute to the prosperity of our country by avoiding illegal migration.”