AEPC To Launch 12 Week Sustainability Certificate Program For Msmes

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 28 (KNN) Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has announced that it will soon launch its 12 week“Certificate Program on Sustainability” for MSMEs to inculcate sustainability measures on growing concerns of buyers on zero liquid discharge, renewable energy, water management, wastewater management, etc.

Annual General Meeting in hybrid mode on Wednesday, Naren Goenka, Chairman AEPC highlighted AEPC's drive towards making the industry sustainable.

Welcoming the attendees of the AGM Mithileshwar Thakur, Secretary General AEPC said,“As this eventful and a challenging year for trade is about to end, I salute the resilience of all our RMG exports who withstood the global headwinds and have done great in their export performance”.

“Challenges still continue and are getting severe and worse. The world is witnessing two wars and inflationary pressure all across the globe and realignment of its value chain. It is time for India to capture

the void spaces and create new ones, we have advantages and inherent strengths to make this possible. Branding and diversification of our export's basket especially into MMF is key to success,” he added.

Sudhir Sekhri, Vice Chairman, Dr A Sakthivel and KHL Magu both Former Chairman AEPC other EC members along with Kuljeet Rawal, Legal Advisor, Anuj Dhingra, Auditor, Sachin Agarwal, Scrutinizer and Secretary, AEPC were also present during the meeting.

Speaking at the AGM Naren Goenka, Chairman AEPC said,“The Indian apparel industry has been able to withstand the testing times during the pandemic wherein despite the global demand being stagnant, Indian apparel exports grew at a rate of 30.35% in 2021-22 over 2020-21, and 1.10% in 2022-23 over 2021-22.”

“AEPC has been playing an instrumental role by extending an exclusive support to the Apparel industry of India for enhancing its Global reach. We are also vigilant of the fact that India's apparel exports have been constant to the tune of 3-4% of global export share during past 3-4 years and hence AEPC has taken upon itself to take the existing exports of USD 16-17 billion to USD 40 billion by 2030,” he added.

Goenka further remarked,“Enhancing FDI to increase economies of scale is very important for India's export competitiveness in the RMG sector: Currently, the apparel industry receives a very low level of FDI investment though

100% FDI is allowed in the textile sector under the automatic route. Bringing investment in the garment sector to realize its full potential is our focus.”

To reach the target, we will need to; focus on Innovation to cut cost and faster clearances, expand our market and product basket, bridge the product mismatch, adopt cluster-based model, bring investment in the garment sector, enhance branding efforts, harness potential of e- commerce and FTAs, practice sustainability and responsible business practices, foster strategic partnerships, etc. he added.

(KNN Bureau)