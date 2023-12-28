Egypt, Jordan Urge To End Gaza Conflict, Protect Regional, International Stability

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi held talks, on Wednesday in Cairo, with King Abdullah II of Jordan, on regional developments, especially in the Gaza Strip, and the humanitarian crisis facing the Strip, which has left thousands dead and injured and hundreds of thousands displaced, as well as the widespread destruction of infrastructure and facilities in the Strip.

According to the Egyptian presidential spokesperson, Ahmed Fahmy, the two leaders confirmed their total rejection of all attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause or to displace the Palestinians outside their territories or internally.

The two sides stressed that the only solution that the international community must push for is an immediate ceasefire and access to relief aid in the necessary quantities, sizes, and speed that make a real difference in alleviating the suffering of the people of the Strip.

Al-Sisi and Abdullah called for a serious push towards a political path for a just and comprehensive settlement, leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the borders of 4 June 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, under the relevant resolutions of international legitimacy.

The two sides also stressed that the international community has a great political and moral responsibility to implement the UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions, in a way that preserves the credibility of the international system. They emphasized the importance of not widening the circle of conflict, which would cause instability at the regional and international levels.



Regarding bilateral relations, the two leaders expressed satisfaction with the level of coordination and consultation between the two countries, which reflects the great importance of relations between the two peoples and leaderships.

The two sides discussed ways to develop relations and open new horizons to strengthen them in various fields in line with their special and brotherly relations.