Two Shot Dead In Bihar's Siwan

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 28 (IANS) Two persons were found murdered in Bihar's Siwan district, said officials here on Thursday.

The victims were identified as Sailesh Kumar Verma, an employee in a private clinic, and Nikhat Parveen. Both are residents of Sipakkhas village under Majhagarh police station in the district.

Sailesh was working in the clinic and Nikahat Parveen had gone there. They were returning home together on Wednesday evening when the incident took place.

The police said that the two were returning home together, and their bodies were found in Babu Hata village under Barharia police station on Thursday morning. The bodies had gunshot injuries.

Police suspect that robbers might have committed the crime. The two may have been killed after robbery somewhere else and then the bodies were dumped in Babu Hata village.

“We have not found any struggle marks at the crime scene which suggests that they may have been killed somewhere else and the bodies dumped here. The matter is under investigation,” said Pankaj Kumar, SHO of Barharia police station Siwan.

“We are scanning the CCTV cameras of the region to find some clues about the double murder.

--IANS

ajk/dpb