Azerbaijani, Georgian Energy Entities Discuss Prospects Of Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Representatives of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) and the Georgian Energy Development Fund (GEDF) discussed prospects of cooperation,Trend reports, referring to the AREA.

During the conversation in the online format, AREA Deputy Director Kamran Huseynov and GEDF Director Jaba Khmaladze exchanged views on opportunities for cooperation in the field of renewable energy sources (RES) between the countries, mutual exchange of knowledge and experience in attracting investors from the governments, on mechanisms of state support for the RES sphere.

Azerbaijan has been actively developing this area in recent years, aiming to increase the share of renewable energy sources in the country's energy balance to 33 percent by 2028.

