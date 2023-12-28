Azerbaijani, Georgian Energy Entities Discuss Prospects Of Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Representatives
of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) and the Georgian
Energy Development Fund (GEDF) discussed prospects of
cooperation,Trend reports, referring to the AREA.
During the conversation in the online format, AREA Deputy
Director Kamran Huseynov and GEDF Director Jaba Khmaladze exchanged
views on opportunities for cooperation in the field of renewable
energy sources (RES) between the countries, mutual exchange of
knowledge and experience in attracting investors from the
governments, on mechanisms of state support for the RES sphere.
Azerbaijan has been actively developing this area in recent
years, aiming to increase the share of renewable energy sources in
the country's energy balance to 33 percent by 2028.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN28122023000187011040ID1107663829
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.