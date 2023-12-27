Cabinet Approves Draft Law On Nationalisation Of Jobs In Private Sector

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Cabinet Wednesday approved the draft law on nationalisation of jobs in the private sector and referred it to the Shura Council.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan.

After the meeting, HE Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs in a statement said the Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda and approved the draft law on nationalisation of jobs in the private sector and referred it to the Shura Council Ministry of Labour (MoL) underscored the most prominent features of the draft law for job nationalisation in the private sector, following the esteemed Council of Ministers' approval of the bill and its referral to the Shura Council.

The proposed law aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030, focusing on human development by providing quality investments and generating employment and training opportunities for all citizens. It also corresponds to the Ministry of Labour's strategy to enhance the active participation rates of the national workforce in private sector institutions and companies. Furthermore, it aims to open job fields and opportunities for citizens within the National Manpower Affairs Programme's activities in the labour market, thereby maximising the use of qualified national competencies ministry clarified that the new draft law aims to enhance the attractiveness of the labour market for the national workforce, increase the ability of companies and institutions to attract and absorb citizens, stimulate the participation of Qataris in the private sector, provide job stability for national personnel during their employment period, develop the professional skills of the national workforce, meet the labour market's need for qualified personnel, and encourage private sector companies and institutions to recruit and attract male and female citizens.

It mentioned that the draft law granted the Ministry of Labour the authority to provide incentives, facilities, and privileges, including sending citizens to complete their university studies in co-ordination with the relevant authorities for filling positions in the private sector.

The appointment is restricted to Qatari men and women in leading and specialised roles in the private sector, in addition to qualifying and training the national workforce to assume leadership positions in the private sector.

The other topics that the Cabinet considered and took appropriate actions are:

Approval of the draft decision of the President of Civil Service and Government Development Bureau on the conditions and regulations regarding the length of practical experience in the private sector.

The draft decision's preparation comes in implementation of the provision of Article (17) of the Executive Regulation of Civil Human Resources Law issued by Cabinet Decision No. (32) of 2016.

Taking the necessary measures to ratify a memorandum of understanding for co-operation in the field of education between the Government of Qatar and the Government of South Africa.

Approval of: 1- A draft memorandum of understanding for co-operation in the field of aviation training between Qatar Aeronautical Academy and the Oman Aviation Academy.

2- The draft of the 7th executive programme for the cultural and educational co-operation agreement between the government of Qatar and the government of the Sultanate of Oman for the academic years (2023/2024-2024/2025-2025/2026).

3- A draft grant agreement between the

Qatar Fund For Development in Qatar and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees regarding multi-purpose cash assistance to Syrian refugees in Lebanon and Jordan.

4- A draft basic contribution agreement between the Qatar Fund For Development in Qatar and the World Health Organisation.

5- A draft basic contribution agreement to support regular resources for the United Nations Development Programme for the period 2023-2024 between the Qatar Fund for Development in Qatar and the United Nations Development Programme.

6- A draft memorandum of understanding on c-operation to support the implementation of a project to make the percentage of out-of-school children in Rwanda zero between the Qatar Fund for Development and the Ministry of Education in the Republic of Rwanda.

The Cabinet also reviewed the following topics and took appropriate decisions regarding them:

1- The consolidated and audited financial statements of the Qatar Financial Center for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

2- A report on the results of participation in the Ninth Conference of Environment Ministers in Islamic World.

3- A report on the results of participation in the Qatar-Africa Business Forum.

