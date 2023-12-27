UP Man Sets Himself Ablaze To Protest Police Inaction

(MENAFN- IANS) Unnao, Dec 28 (IANS) Upset over the tardy progress in an SC/ST case he lodged this year, a man poured petrol on himself outside the office of Superintendent of Police in Uttar Pradesh' Unnao and set himself on fire.

The incident took place on Wednesday.

Shri Chandra Pasi, 28, is currently receiving treatment at the Unnao district hospital for serious burns.

Additional SP Akhilesh Singh stated that the police are addressing his grievances and ensuring that Shri Chandra receives the best possible treatment.

Pasi had filed an FIR against his neighbours under the SC/ST Act and other sections related to violence, attacks, and the use of caste slurs on October 18.

He named Munir, Sabir, Anees, Mumtaz, and Sabiha in his complaint.

During the investigation conducted by circle officer of Purva, Deepak Singh, two individuals were omitted from the case as the evidence did not support their inclusion in the FIR.

This decision angered the complainant, who later arrived at the SP office with a blanket wrapped around him.

He proceeded to douse himself in petrol and set himself ablaze, screaming about police tampering with the evidence.

On getting information, District Magistrate Apoorva Dubey and other officials also reached the hospital and met the complainant.

