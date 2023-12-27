               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Army Servicemen Meet With Families Of Martyrs


12/27/2023 3:11:05 PM

Asim Aliyev

According to the instructions of the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army met with the families of the Shehids (Martyrs), Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At the meetings in different regions, the military personnel held conservations with the Shehids' family members and enquired about their concerns.

The graves of the Shehids were visited and their memories were honoured with deep respect and reverence.

Medals of the Shehid servicemen, awarded according to the relevant Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated November 7, were presented to their family members.
The family members and relatives of the Shehids expressed their gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the leadership of the Defense Ministry for the attention and care shown to them.

