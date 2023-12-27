Azerbaijani Army Servicemen Meet With Families Of Martyrs

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
According to the instructions of the Azerbaijan Defense
Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the servicemen of the
Azerbaijan Army met with the families of the Shehids (Martyrs), Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Defense
Ministry.
At the meetings in different regions, the military personnel
held conservations with the Shehids' family members and enquired
about their concerns.
The graves of the Shehids were visited and their memories were
honoured with deep respect and reverence.
Medals of the Shehid servicemen, awarded according to the
relevant Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated
November 7, were presented to their family members.
The family members and relatives of the Shehids expressed their
gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev and the leadership of the Defense Ministry for the attention
and care shown to them.
