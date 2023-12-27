XIV India-Russia Business Dialogue Explores Economic Synergies And Future Collaborations

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Moscow played host to the XIV India-Russia Business Dialogue, a pivotal forum dedicated to fostering cooperation, establishing partnerships, and charting pathways for mutual growth between the two nations. Organised by the Indian Business Alliance (IBA), in collaboration with the Department for External Economic and International Relations of Moscow, the Moscow Centre for International Cooperation, the Business Council for Cooperation with India, and Roscongress, the event aimed to strengthen economic ties between India and Russia, TV BRICS reported.

Ksenia Komissarova, Editor-in-chief of TV BRICS, took the helm as the moderator for the session titled“Creating Synergies: Transport Management, Logistics and E-Commerce Integration.” Focused on logistics, transport management, and the integration of e-commerce, the session delved into the dynamics of import and export between India and Russia. It explored strategies for harmonising diverse industries to create a cohesive economic landscape.

In an exclusive commentary to TV BRICS, Sammy Kotwani, President of the Indian Business Alliance (IBA), revealed that a staggering 796 individuals applied to participate in this year's forum. Kotwani also highlighted the steady trends characterising the economic interaction between the two nations.

Udaya Bhaskar, Director General of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India, outlined specific projects in the pharmaceutical industry that Russia and India should consider collaborating on. Bhaskar stressed the potential for joint efforts in the active pharmaceutical ingredients sector, particularly in areas related to vaccines and the production of biosimilars.

Adding a cultural perspective to the dialogue, Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation and Director of the Russian House in Trivandrum, Ratish Nair, discussed the upcoming celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Nicholas Roerich. Roerich, a renowned artist with a deep appreciation for Indian culture, serves as a symbol for the cultural ties between Russia and India. Nair highlighted the importance of such forums in acquainting Indian businessmen with the new opportunities and potential in Russia, emphasising the need to understand the evolving landscape.

The XIV India-Russia Business Dialogue attracted a diverse audience, including business representatives, heads of federal ministries, agencies, constituent entities of the Russian Federation, development institutions, and public organisations. Throughout the event, participants engaged in discussions aimed at developing business cooperation in key sectors such as energy, technology, manufacturing, and agriculture. The dialogue served as a platform for envisioning and propelling future collaborations between India and Russia, reflecting the shared commitment to fostering economic synergies.